Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.96. 165,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,841. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.