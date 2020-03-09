Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 656,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 94,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. 3,460,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,408,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.