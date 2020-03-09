Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower has a twelve month low of $71.13 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5,191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

