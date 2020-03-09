Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) is Makaira Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Makaira Partners LLC reduced its position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,002,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,956,070 shares during the period. Wesco Aircraft comprises approximately 12.1% of Makaira Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Makaira Partners LLC owned 4.99% of Wesco Aircraft worth $55,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,460,000 after buying an additional 325,924 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 625.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 216,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAIR stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

