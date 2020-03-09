WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.99. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

WESCO International stock traded down $6.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,122. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,957 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

