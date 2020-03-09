West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFT. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$72.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:WFT opened at C$46.26 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$43.93 and a 1-year high of C$71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -31.43.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

