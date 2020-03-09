Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 17,534 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 369.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,581,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,545,000 after purchasing an additional 175,721 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,901,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $9.72 on Monday, reaching $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,729. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

