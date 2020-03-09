Westpac Banking Corp Buys 4,258 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 358,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,801. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

