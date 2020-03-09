Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,380 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. 372,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.71%.

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

