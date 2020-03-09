Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $3.85 on Monday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 466,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

