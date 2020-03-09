Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 301.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,865. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.09 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

