WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Tops $168,106.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $34.63 million and approximately $168,106.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and Bittrex. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Bittrex, FreiExchange, LBank and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

