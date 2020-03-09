WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WOW. B. Riley cut their price target on WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,314,000 after acquiring an additional 805,143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,675.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,374,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178,198 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $6,863,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 739,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOW opened at $5.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $442.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.