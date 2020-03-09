William Blair Comments on Descartes Systems Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at C$53.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.91. Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of C$44.48 and a 1-year high of C$62.87. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.18.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

