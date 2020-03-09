William Blair Comments on Docusign Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docusign in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). William Blair also issued estimates for Docusign’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,232.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,553,682 shares of company stock valued at $116,805,525. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

