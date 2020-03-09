William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,307 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,297 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 30,307 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $122,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $30.98 on Monday, reaching $305.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,265,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

