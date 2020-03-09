William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $241,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $100.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,800.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,714,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,991.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,838.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

