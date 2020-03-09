William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39,079 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $188,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $10.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,049,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.16 and a 200 day moving average of $264.01. The company has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

