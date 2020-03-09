William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Benefitfocus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.00). William Blair also issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

BNFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.27. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 805,543 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 303,913 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

