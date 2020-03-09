Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,608 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after acquiring an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $14.99. 37,461,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,112,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.