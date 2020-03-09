Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Lifted to Buy at Cfra

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $248.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLTW. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $13.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.47. 321,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,812. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.76 and a 200 day moving average of $197.54.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. State Street Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,632,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,175,000 after acquiring an additional 372,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

