Winco Trading 57.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Winco has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. Winco has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Winco Token Profile

WCO is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto. The official website for Winco is winco.io.

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

