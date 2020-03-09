Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Workday by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 88,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.90.

WDAY opened at $158.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.17. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 498,766 shares of company stock valued at $83,868,534. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

