WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Downgraded to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

WPX traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.83. 814,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375,262. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,588,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,161 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

