W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $313.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 3.07. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,445,000 after purchasing an additional 599,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 864,087 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 267,969 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,741,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 144,636 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

