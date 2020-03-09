XEL Reaches Market Capitalization of $727,515.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. XEL has a total market capitalization of $727,515.00 and approximately $2,246.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XEL has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One XEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

