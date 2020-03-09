Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427,099 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.87% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $21,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 106,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 125,742 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

NYSE XHR traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,721. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.