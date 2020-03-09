XMax Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Coinrail, Hotbit and ABCC. During the last seven days, XMax has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. XMax has a market cap of $20.41 million and $900,008.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (XMX) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,929,715,107 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, DDEX, ABCC, OTCBTC, Graviex, HADAX, Hotbit, CryptoBridge and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.