XPEL (XPEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.59. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

