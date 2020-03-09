YEE Tops One Day Volume of $46,069.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $46,069.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, DigiFinex, Huobi and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Huobi, FCoin, ABCC, DEx.top, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

