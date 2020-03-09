Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,690 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Yelp worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Yelp by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Barclays lowered shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

YELP traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

