Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.97 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 3.9% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,663,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,745,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,787,253 shares of company stock valued at $451,396,613 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.17. 37,207,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,486,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.39. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

