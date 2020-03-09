Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Invests $4.72 Million in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000. Luckin Coffee comprises approximately 6.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Luckin Coffee at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Luckin Coffee by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,540,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,786,000 after buying an additional 210,800 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Luckin Coffee by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,993 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,084,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

NYSE:LK traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,096,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,339,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

