Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Invests $41.76 Million in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,521,288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,755,000. Xunlei accounts for 55.4% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 12.60% of Xunlei as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xunlei by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Xunlei by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Xunlei by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XNET traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. 766,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.15. Xunlei Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XNET. ValuEngine raised Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Xunlei Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

