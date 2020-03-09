Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Makes New $6.41 Million Investment in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000. Twitter makes up 8.5% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Twitter by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,012.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Twitter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twitter to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura upped their price target on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.46. 41,717,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,252,213. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,434,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.