Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Sells 205,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 18.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. 79,679,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,609,328. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.