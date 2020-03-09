Young Kwon Sells 7,356 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Young Kwon sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MNTA traded down $3.08 on Monday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 922,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.76. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.