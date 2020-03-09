Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $89.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

