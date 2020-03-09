Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Yum China worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $648,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $5,072,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $2,624,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Yum China by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Yum China stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

