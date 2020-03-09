YY (YY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

YY (NASDAQ:YY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect YY to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YY opened at $54.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. YY has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

Get YY alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.02.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.