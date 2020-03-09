Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). Barrett Business Services reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti cut their price target on Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Barrett Business Services from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of BBSI stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 93,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $419.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $95.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,038. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

