Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Lindsay reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $4.82 on Monday, hitting $93.26. 70,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,699. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average is $95.17. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $111.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Lindsay by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lindsay by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lindsay by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

