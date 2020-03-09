Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Pentair posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.69. 1,856,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,856. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. Pentair has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

