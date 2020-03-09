Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $87.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

