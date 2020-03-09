Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $87.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after buying an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

