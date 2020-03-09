Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to Announce $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to announce earnings per share of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $2.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $2.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,378. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $87,970,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,534,000 after buying an additional 164,749 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after buying an additional 102,350 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,292,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

