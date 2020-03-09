Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will post $75.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.70 million and the highest is $78.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $321.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.26 million to $323.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $311.33 million, with estimates ranging from $307.29 million to $313.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

NYSE TH opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras purchased 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $156,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.