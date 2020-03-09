Zacks: Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.21. AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 124,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,416. The firm has a market cap of $682.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of -0.27. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

