Zacks: Analysts Expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Brokerages predict that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will announce $4.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.71 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $4.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $18.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.34 billion to $19.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $21.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Edward Jones downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $55.30 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.