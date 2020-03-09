Zacks: Analysts Expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.23. Integer reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Integer.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.56. 444,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.83. Integer has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,619,000 after acquiring an additional 133,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Integer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integer (ITGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.