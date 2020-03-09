Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million.

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $4,689,596.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

